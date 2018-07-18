Mega Millions jackpot rises to $422 million

Mega Millions is available in 44 states, as well as the District of Columbia. (Source: Mega Millions)

(RNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $422 million after Tuesday night's drawing failed to produce a winner.

It's the second highest jackpot of the year. The highest was $533 million, which one lucky New Jersean took home.

The next drawing will be Friday night at 11 ET.

This is the third jackpot this year of more than $400 million. A 20-year-old Florida man won $451 million in January.

Statistically, you have a one in 259 million chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

If you're feeling discouraged, keep in mind people can still win without a perfect ticket. Matching five numbers, but not the final "match" number produces a $1 million payout.

Smaller amounts can also be won by matching fewer of the numbers. Since the last jackpot was won on May 4, more than 12.4 million winning tickets have been sold at all prize levels, including 24 worth $1 million or more.

As if you needed any more motivation, 22 jackpots have been won in the month of July since the game began in 2002.

Mega Millions is available in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Alabama and Mississippi do not participate.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.