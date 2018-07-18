VIDEO: Bear cools off in swimming pool while roaming neighborhood

A bear made his way through a Los Angeles neighborhood, climbing fences and cooling off in one family’s backyard pool. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/Kurdian Family via CNN)

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – There was an unexpected guest Tuesday in one Los Angeles neighborhood.

A bear toured a few yards and even took a dip in a swimming pool, and it was all caught on video.

"It was a bear, and it was in our pool," said 9-year-old Anthony Kurdian. "It was actually like the length of my dad."

Anthony and his family won't soon forget the day the large black bear decided to cool off in their pool.

"It's unreal. It was just a little scary," said Anthony's dad.

And the Kurdians weren't the only neighbors the bear met. He was first spotted resting under a tree before jumping a fence to their backyard.

After his swim, he climbed fences into more yards, eventually ending up in a nearby park.

A man walking there said the bear got too close for comfort.

"The bear's literally within 5 feet of me. It looked like something out of Universal Studios," he said.

The bear briefly went into a drainage tunnel, but then found another resting place. That's when a Fish and Wildlife officer tranquilized him.

The bear was taken to a rural area and released.

But neighbors said this wasn't the bear's first stroll through their properties.

"He was in my trash just two days ago. My friend came out that lives with me. He came outside, came face-to-face with the bear," a neighbor said.

As for the Kurdians, it definitely wasn't the summer day they expected – though they said unannounced wild guests may just be part of living in the hills.

