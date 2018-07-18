VIDEO: Bear cools off in swimming pool while roaming neighborhood

Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
Authorities remind beach-goers to always be on the lookout for sharks.Full Story >
Authorities remind beach-goers to always be on the lookout for sharks.Full Story >
A bear made his way through a Los Angeles neighborhood, climbing fences and swimming in one family's backyard pool.Full Story >
A bear made his way through a Los Angeles neighborhood, climbing fences and swimming in one family's backyard pool.Full Story >
The next drawing will be at 11 p.m. ET on Friday night.Full Story >
The next drawing will be at 11 p.m. ET on Friday night.Full Story >