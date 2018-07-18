Two kids attacked by sharks on same day in scare for NY beach-goers

Authorities remind beach-goers to always be on the lookout for sharks. (Source: News 12 Long Island/CNN)

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK (CNN) - A number of Fire Island beaches in New York were closed on Wednesday after two young people were attacked in the water.

Medics even found a shark tooth still lodged in one of the victims.

The two children are recovering after two separate suspected shark attacks off the coast of the island.

First, a 12-year-old girl was wading in the water at Sailors Haven when she was bitten.

Lola Pollina was able to walk back to the shore, where she was treated by medics and taken to an area hospital.

"I kind of thought it was a dream. I didn't really think this was actually happening,” she said. “When I was in the water I kind of felt like, it was this tannish, organgey looking, like, body and then there was like a small fin on top. Then when I got out, my leg was bloody."

Another incident was reported at Islip Beach when a 13-year-old boy said he was knocked off his boogie board by an underwater creature.

The chief lifeguard on duty described what happened.

"We had him under our tent administering first aid right away. That's when we noticed the puncture wounds and figured it was a shark bite right away,” said the lifeguard, Craig Amarando. “The EMS came and they took our dressings off because they wanted to see the wounds and that's when they confirmed, also, that not only was it a shark bite, but they found one of the teeth still inside the boy."

Authorities remind beach-goers to always be on the lookout for sharks.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.