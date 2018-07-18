Debate heats up over arming school staff in Hamilton

The debate over arming teachers and other staff in Hamilton schools shows no signs of letting up anytime soon.

In fact, it's growing - and now an agreement to permit it appears to be falling apart between the Butler County sheriff, Hamilton police chief and district's superintendent.

The agreement was the result of a recent closed-door meeting between Sheriff Richard Jones, Superintendent Larry Knapp and Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit,

The meeting took place June 27 in Jones' office. The school district requested the private sit-down with Jones earlier this summer and it was already scheduled when, two days prior, Jones unveiled a billboard in downtown Hamilton blasting school officials.

The billboard accuses them of being lax with school safety upgrades and transparency.

Once the agreement was announced, however, several concerned parents and students showed up at the next school board meeting to express concerns.

That resulted in school officials saying they would hold off and gather more community input.

If the district moves forward with arming staff, Knapp stressed it would be a limited amount of personnel and only those with prior police or military training.

But even those restrictions aren't enough for some concerned parents.

Dozens of them turned out at another meeting on school district safety Wednesday.

"I want to put an end to this senseless violence that has become the cultural norm," said Becky Hoskins, a school nurse.

But others say school staff members who are trained to use firearms should be permitted to carry guns inside classrooms.

"The people that can be armed, that are trained properly, should be there is they want to," said one concerned grandparent, Jim Lakes.

Renee Smiley, who has a son who will be starting his freshman year at the high school next month, says the thought of armed teachers terrifies her.

"I am concerned that if a perpetrator comes in and the teacher's trying to protect the kids, which they should, they may accidentally hit a child and that's my concern: that child may be my child."

Some educators who spoke during the meeting said teachers must focus on their students and curriculum, not be distracted over worries whether their firearms are protected.

Instead of bringing weapons into classrooms, some say they would like to see the staff build better relationships with students and spend more resources to address mental health.



"I have not heard our board of education say anything about supporting social and emotional learning. I didn't go to school to be a police officer. That wasn't my dream." said Mary Snellgrove, a teacher whose children also attend Hamilton schools.

The sheriff attended the safety meeting. He listened but did not speak.

The Republican who is in his fourth term has been outspoken for years about school safety and arming teachers.

That stance grew stronger after he and his deputies responded to a schools shooting at Madison Jr/Sr High School in 2016.

It flared again earlier this year, in light of the deadly mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida,

Jones offered free firearm training for teachers and other school staff. Response to the classes was so overwhelming. 300 educators immediately signing up and Jones went on the national talk show circuit to explain his plan.

Madison School Shooting

Video: 'We've got to do something' Sheriff greets teachers at gun training

Madison Local School Board recently passed a measure allowing armed staff, sparking upset among some parents and students there as well.

But other local districts like Hamilton remain unsure.

After Wednesday's meeting, Jones told FOX19 NOW he believes all schools nationwide, not just in Hamilton, still must do more to improve safety.

He said he also plans to put up more billboards in the area to draw attention to the issue: "I'm calling for metal detectors in the schools, armed personnel and resource officers in the schools, period."

The sheriff said he hopes Hamilton school leaders move forward with the plan to arm staff.

"They gave me their word that they would. The superintendent said that the decision had already been done and we'll see. We'll see if they go backwards or not."



Knapp insists he never gave the sheriff his word it was a done deal but, he said, the issue will continue to be discussed.

Currently, there is no timeline for a final vote on arming school staff.

The school board is still continuing to take steps to improve safety in the meantime, Knapp said.

Those include adding two additional school resource officers, bringing a total to seven now in Hamilton schools, and a school levy on the November ballot to generate more money for safety.

The school board will meet again in August, but Knapp said it's not clear yet if school safety will be on the agenda.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.