Here's how the trade war could impact your wallet

The trade clash between the U.S. and China is impacting a long list of items likely on your shopping list. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – The trade tensions between the U.S. and China are escalating, which means you could be paying more for goods soon.

The Trump administration is moving beyond raw industrial items and is now threatening tariffs on products that could directly cost consumers.

The new list of $200 billion in Chinese exports under consideration for the new import taxes includes bicycles, seafood, dog food, soy sauce, rice, refrigerators, handbags and even pocketbooks.

"It's costing all kinds of bureaucratic headaches on the parts of producers, exporters and importers all over the world," said Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research.

Experts say the additional taxes will ripple through supply chains, forcing companies in the U.S. and China to decide whether to take a financial hit themselves or just pass it along to consumers.

"Either case is bad news. No one wins with these kinds of policies," Tucker said.

And those cheap Chinese TVs will also be a thing of the past. That's because the tariffs target the components necessary to make the TV sets and displays.

"It's going to be all electronic goods, not just televisions," Tucker said.

Experts said the real surprise hit may come during the holiday shopping season.

Even though clothing, shoes and toys were excluded from the initial list of tariffs, the parts and machinery used to make those items may be impacted, which could raise prices.

