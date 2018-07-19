Owner of American flag company indicted on tax charge

CLEVELAND (AP) - The owner of an Ohio company that makes American flags has been charged for failing to forward more than $160,000 in payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland says 51-year-old Richard Spencer was indicted on 15 employment tax-related counts Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Spencer controls a company called RS Sewing in Canton and classified some workers as independent contractors even though they are required to clock in and out and receive hourly wages. It's alleged that taxes were deducted from properly classified employees but that money wasn't sent to the IRS.
Prosecutors say Spencer was penalized after an audit in 2011 for improperly classifying employees as independent contractors yet continued the practice.
A message was left Wednesday with Spencer's attorney.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
A modern-day serial killer in Cincinnati is getting a second chance at life.Full Story >
A modern-day serial killer in Cincinnati is getting a second chance at life.Full Story >
You may have heard of Fortnite. The online game is popular among millions in the U.S.Full Story >
You may have heard of Fortnite. The online game is popular among millions in the U.S.Full Story >
A Tuesday morning call for a suspicious vehicle on a residential street quickly turned into a drug investigation for Green Township police.Full Story >
A Tuesday morning call for a suspicious vehicle on a residential street quickly turned into a drug investigation for Green Township police.Full Story >
A homicide investigation is underway in Forest Park.Full Story >
A homicide investigation is underway in Forest Park.Full Story >