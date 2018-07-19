White House invites Putin to Washington for fall meeting

People angry over an art gallery's anti-Trump image in Portland, OR, are threatening the founder and other business owners in the building.

People angry over an art gallery's anti-Trump image in Portland, OR, are threatening the founder and other business owners in the building.

(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File). FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Heritage Foundation event in Washington. Coats’ drumbeat of criticism against Russia is clashing loudly with President Donald...

US intelligence chief is tough on Russia, at odds with Trump

A debate has raged in Democratic circles over how strongly to condemn Trump's comments in Helsinki, where the U.S. president refused to say he believed American intelligence over Putin's denials about Russian election interference.

In a joint statement at their Singapore summit, Trump and Kim committed to recovering the remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action decades after the Korean War.

"Trump Derangement Syndrome" is the latest buzzword among many politicos. But it's probably not what you'd think.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during his meeting with members of his cabinet in Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Looking on is Deputy Secretary of Defense Pat...

Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...

Democratic leaders are increasingly steering allies away from saying President Donald Trump committed "treason" in Helsinki when he refused to confront Vladimir Putin on election meddling.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticizes President Donald Trump's performance during his side-by-side news conference with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, as he speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...

New York state tax officials have opened an investigation into the Trump Foundation to determine whether President Donald Trump or his charitable organization violated state law or misstated their tax liability to state officials.

The probe began about a month ago and was confirmed Thursday by an official with knowledge of the case. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about active investigations and spoke of condition of anonymity. (Source: CNN)

Federal prosecutors accuse the suspect of being a covert Russian agent, having contacts with the KGB successor agency FSB, and using sex and deception to forge influential U.S. connections.

(AP Photo). In this photo taken on Sunday, April 21, 2013, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia. Butina, a 29-year-old gun-right...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves to members of the media as they arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls on a member of the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during his meeting with members of his cabinet in Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday.

By ZEKE MILLER, KEN THOMAS and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Unbowed by criticism over his Helsinki summit, President Donald Trump extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington in the fall, the White House said Thursday.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter that Trump had asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite Putin, adding, "Those discussions are already underway." The invitation was announced hours after the president tweeted that he looked forward to "our second meeting" as he defended his performance Monday at the summit in which the two leaders conferred on a range of issues, including terrorism, Israeli security, nuclear proliferation and North Korea.

"There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems ... but they can ALL be solved!" Trump tweeted.

The announcement of the invitation came as the White House sought to clean up days of confounding statements on Russian interference in the 2016 election that sent Trump to the presidency. Trump's public doubting of Russia's responsibility in a joint news conference with Putin on Monday provoked withering criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike and forced the president to make a rare public admission of error.

On Thursday, the White House said Trump "disagrees" with Putin's offer to swap the questioning of 12 Russians accused of 2016 election interference for an interview with the former U.S. ambassador.

The White House retreated from what Trump had called Putin's "incredible offer" during the Helsinki summit, revising its position just before the Senate voted overwhelmingly against the plan. It was Congress' first formal rebuke of Trump's actions from the summit and its aftermath.

Sanders said Putin's proposal was "made in sincerity," but Trump "disagrees with it." She said the U.S. hopes Putin will have the indicted Russians "come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt."

Associated Press writers Deb Riechmann in Aspen, Colorado, and Mary Clare Jalonick, Matthew Daly, Tami Abdollah and Susannah George in Washington contributed to this report.

Follow Miller on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@ZekeJMiller , Thomas at http://twitter.com/@KThomasDC , and Mascaro at http://twitter.com/@LisaMascaro

This story has been corrected to show vote now underway, not canceled.

