City approves plan to move Cleveland police headquarters

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland City Council has approved moving police headquarters into the building that formerly housed the Plain Dealer newspaper.
Cleveland.com reports City Council voted Wednesday to allow Mayor Frank Jackson's administration to purchase the building and start renovations. The project will cost an estimated $60 million.
City officials say the building will be more cost effective, and it will allow them to consolidate offices. Police Chief Calvin Williams says the new space will also be more welcoming to visitors.
About 700 people will work in the police headquarters, including about 200 civilians.
Williams says the department expects to move into the new headquarters by spring.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
