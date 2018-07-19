Former state police officer to head Workplace Standards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Acting Kentucky Labor Secretary David A. Dickerson has appointed Dwayne Depp as the commissioner of the Department of Workplace Standards.

Depp is an 18-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police. He retired in 2009 as the commander of Post 8 in Morehead. After that he served on the state parole board from 2011 to 2015 and was most recently was acting director of enforcement at the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Dickerson says Depp has extensive background in managing employees, budgeting and achieving organizational goals.

The Department of Workplace Standards enforces Kentucky's occupational safety and health laws, wage and hour laws, and child labor laws.

