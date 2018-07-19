'He was just hot': Parents warn others after son with autism dies of heat exhaustion

People of all ages, regardless of their health and physical activity, indoors and out, will need to stay hydrated during this summer's heat.

Elijah Mikel, 18, loved being outside, swimming and going for walks, according to his mother. (Source: Mikel Family/WDAF/CNN)

LAWRENCE, KS (WDAF/CNN) – While a Kansas mother is still trying to grasp that her son died after taking a walk on a hot day, she is also warning others about the dangers of heat exhaustion.

Rachel Mikel says her 18-year-old son Elijah Mikel loved being outside, swimming and going for walks. He was diagnosed with autism at age 2, but she says that never defined him.

"He was such a bright light," Rachel Mikel said. "He just really put everything into perspective for us and what's important in life."

Like they’d done many times before, Elijah Mikel and his caregiver took a trip to a Lawrence, KS, nature trail last week.

It was a hot day, with temperatures around 102 degrees and a heat index nearing 110 degrees.

After just 15 minutes outside, Elijah Mikel’s caregiver got worried. Since the 18-year-old had non-verbal autism, the only way the caregiver could tell something was wrong was through his behaviors.

"She called me and said, 'Something's not right. He sat down and won’t get back up,'" Rachel Mikel said.

The mother says she was hoping it was just one of her son’s stubborn moments, but she rushed to the park to check on him.

"By the time I got there and saw him, I knew that it wasn’t a nap. I knew something was wrong," Rachel Mikel said.

It turned out Elijah Mikel’s temperature was 108 degrees, and he was suffering from heat exhaustion.

On the way to the hospital, EMTs tried everything to cool the 18-year-old down, but his temperature didn’t drop enough.

Ultimately, Elijah Mikel died.

"I remember looking at the nurse saying, 'Why? He was just hot. He was just hot,'" Rachel Mikel said.

Doctors say heat exhaustion rapidly wears out the body’s muscles, including the heart.

"Being outside in the heat… it really is hard on the body. No matter what age you are, you can get overheated very quickly, and the move from heat exhaustion to heat stroke can happen a whole lot faster than many people appreciate," said Dr. Steve Lauer, University of Kansas Health System Associate Chair of Pediatrics.

The Mikel family says, unfortunately, weather warnings about high heat aren’t taken seriously.

"We're used to that in Kansas. That's just part of living here. 'OK, there's a heat advisory, I’ll run the air conditioner,'" Rachel Mikel said.

But now, the family has learned the heat can prove deadly – and quickly. They’re sharing their son’s story in hopes it might just help save someone else’s life.

"Drink water. Take a break. Go inside. This is not a joke. This is not something that happens to other people. This is real. He was 18 and fairly healthy. So, just be cautious," Rachel Mikel said.

Doctors say critical signs of heat illness include excessive sweating and abnormal behaviors or tiredness. If you notice these symptoms, they say to get out of direct sunlight and drink water.

Donations are being made in Elijah Mikel’s name to Autism Speaks and a local humane society.

Copyright 2018 WDAF, Mikel Family via CNN. All rights reserved.