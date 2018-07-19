Teacher's passion inspires more than $500 donation from strangers on flight

A woman found the collection of family slides inside an old projector she bought from a Goodwill in north Georgia.

A woman found the collection of family slides inside an old projector she bought from a Goodwill in north Georgia.

It rained during Sydney’s senior photo shoot, so her mom and photographer improvised.

It rained during Sydney’s senior photo shoot, so her mom and photographer improvised.

It rained during Sydney’s senior photo shoot, so her mom and photographer improvised. (Source: Jessica Vallia/KKTV/CNN)

It rained during Sydney’s senior photo shoot, so her mom and photographer improvised. (Source: Jessica Vallia/KKTV/CNN)

First grade teacher Kimber Bermudez couldn't stop telling her seatmate on a flight to Florida how much she loves her school and students. (Source: WGN/CNN)

CHICAGO (WGN/CNN) – A charter school teacher from Chicago struck up a conversation with a fellow plane passenger, not realizing she would inspire those around her to lend a helping, financial hand.

First grade teacher Kimber Bermudez loves to talk, especially about her job at Chicago’s Carlos Fuentes Charter School.

So, when the subject came up last Tuesday on her flight to Florida, she couldn’t stop telling her seatmate about how much she loves her students.

"I started talking about my students, how I love them, and then he said, 'What's your greatest challenge?' And I started talking about how amazing the families are here and the kids and the great resources that we offer, like free breakfast and free lunch," Bermudez said.

That conversation went on for about 30 minutes, during which Bermudez gushed about how much of a community the low-income school is, thanks to the students, staff and parents.

What she didn’t realized was that others on the plane were listening, too.

"The man behind me as the plane was landing tapped me, who handed me the money and started the chain reaction. The guy next to me, he said, 'Hey, I was listening, too. I don't have much, but will this help?' And then the guy in front of me turned around and said, 'I don't have much either. I just want to make a difference,'" Bermudez said.

The teacher says she started crying as she thanked them.

"They told me: 'Please use your voice. You're a talker, and the way you deliver your stories makes people feel something,'" Bermudez said.

It wasn’t until later that she realized she’d been given $530, most of which came from the man sitting behind her.

Bermudez says she never got the names of her generous donors, so she wrote about the experience on Facebook in hopes of finding them. The post went viral, raising even more money for the school.

"I would run up to them, hug them, tell them 'thank you' because they have started a chain reaction of kindness, and they will get to know the amazing things that they are going to do for our school," Bermudez said.

Fuentes Principal Gillian Tanner says she isn’t surprised something like this happened to Bermudez.

"She is incredibly talkative but also incredibly positive and always searching for opportunities to give back to her classroom and really go above and beyond for her students," Tanner said.

Bermudez says the first $530 she collected will be used to buy English and Spanish books for the students, so they can take them home to read with their families.

Now that donations are pouring in, she hopes enough money can be raised to build a playground.

Copyright 2018 WGN, Kimber Bermudez/Facebook via CNN. All rights reserved.