Man shot during struggle in Kennedy Heights

A man was found shot after a struggle inside a home on Montgomery Road in Kennedy Heights early Thursday. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A man was shot during a struggle inside a Kennedy Heights residence overnight, Cincinnati police said.

The victim's injuries are life-threatening, they said.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police said the hooting unfolded inside a home in the 6600 block of Montgomery Road about 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers found the victim shot in the lower abdomen after some sort of struggle.

A person of interest is in custody, according to police.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as new information comes in.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.