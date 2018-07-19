Man shot during struggle in Kennedy Heights - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man shot during struggle in Kennedy Heights

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
KENNEDY HEIGHTS, OH (FOX19) -

A man was shot during a struggle inside a Kennedy Heights residence overnight, Cincinnati police said.

The victim's injuries are life-threatening, they said.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police said the hooting unfolded inside a home in the 6600 block of Montgomery Road about 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers found the victim shot in the lower abdomen after some sort of struggle.

A person of interest is in custody, according to police.

