Doorbell camera catches snake slithering near front door

The snake crawled up to the porch, slithered up toward the door and stuck its head right in front of the camera. (Source: Mackenze Bullins/Nest/KWCH/CNN)

KECHI, KS (KWCH/CNN) – A rat snake made Mackenze Bullins squirm after it got a little curious around her front door.

The snake crawled up to the porch, slithered up toward the door and stuck its head right in front of the camera, Bullins said.

She found out about it at work on Tuesday.

"I was getting notifications on my watch about a person at the front door, and my husband texted me and said it was actually a snake," Bullins said.

While some call the snake's little adventure cool, Bullins said she’s not a fan: "Uh, eerie. I don't know how else to describe it, scary."

Naturalist Todd Volkmann said the snake - a western rat snake - is common on the outskirts of Wichita. He's not surprised to see it climbed up the door.

"Despite being called a rat snake, they often eat bird eggs, so it's common to find them in trees and in a chicken coop,” he said. “But people will find them climbing on their house, maybe on a window sill or somewhere else where you don't really expect to find a snake."

You can hear birds in the background of the video.

"It appeared that it was looking for something,” Volkmann said. "I also heard birds in the background, so there might've been a nest underneath the soffit somewhere, and perhaps it was going either for an egg or for a bird."

While they aren't poisonous, these snakes can bite.

That doesn’t make Bullins feel a whole lot better. “It's still a snake, still a snake on our front porch," she said.

The snake had to go. Bullins asked a friend to relocate it, and she said she hopes she doesn't find any more curious critters at her home.

