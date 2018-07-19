Fatal mistake? Toddler's care delayed after drunken car crash; father charged in death

The girl’s father is now behind bars, facing a charge of drunken driving and possibly further charges.

The girl’s father is now behind bars, facing charges of drunken driving and possibly further charges. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

PEWAUKEE, WI (WTMJ/CNN) – Life-saving measures may have been delayed on a toddler involved in a Wisconsin car crash because first responders didn’t know he was injured – but it was the boy’s father who was charged in the death.

A teddy bear and flowers rest at the bottom of a Pewaukee, WI, tree in tribute to the 3-year-old boy who died from a head-on car crash.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father, 25-year-old Nicholas Dischler, is facing homicide charges.

Early Sunday morning, the 3-year-old was riding in a car with his parents when the vehicle swerved, crossed the oncoming lane and hit the tree.

The boy was "not in a car seat" at the time, according to his father's fiancee.

Dischler told authorities he drank 10 beers sometime between before sunset on Saturday and 1 or 2 a.m. on Sunday. He then allegedly fell asleep at the wheel while driving home Sunday morning and crashed.

Responding deputies from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department were initially told by Pewaukee Fire crews that Dischler’s 3-year-old son was sleeping in the back seat after the wreck, according to dispatch calls.

As a result, the toddler’s well-being doesn’t appear to have been a concern at 5:50 a.m. when deputies arrived. Instead, it was Dischler who appeared to be injured.

"The male is bleeding from his chest. Female is on the side of the street, can’t move. And the child is inside the vehicle still,” said an emergency dispatcher at 5:52 a.m. in a conversation with deputies on scene.

Ten minutes after arriving, the responding deputies were told by first responders that the 3-year-old was safe.

But three minutes later at 6:03 a.m., something drastically changed. They reportedly discovered the boy didn’t have a pulse.

"I need a supervisor out on the scene. The child is not going well,” said a deputy to dispatch.

First responders had initially only called for two ambulances to take the boy’s parents to the hospital. Around 6:10 a.m., they made sure a third was on the way for the child.

"Has anybody called for a third ambulance at all? If not, just get them rolling,” a deputy said.

The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dischler was arrested at the scene of the crash on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Additional charges include homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while operating under the influence.

His bail was set at $50,000, and if he can’t come up with that amount, the judge says he won’t be allowed to attend his son’s funeral.

The question of why no one realized the toddler was in need of immediate assistance remains unanswered. The sheriff’s department says the fire department was tending to the victims as deputies handled the accident investigation.

