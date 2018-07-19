State's first car vending machine opens in Northeast Ohio

A glass "vending machine" standing eight stories high that dispenses cars launched in Northeast Ohio Thursday.

Carvana's newest Car Vending Machine can hold up to 30 vehicles, giving customers who are in the market for an automobile a new and unique way to buy a car.

“We’re honored to now debut our newest Car Vending Machine in Cleveland, as well as expand our free, as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to four more cities in the state, less than two years later," says Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana.

Customers receive an oversized Carvana coin to activate the vending machine. The entire pickup process takes only minutes to complete. Buyers are also given seven days to test-own the vehicle before returning the car if necessary.

The company's 13th car vending machine is located in Warrensville Heights at 4070 Interchange Corporate Center Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

