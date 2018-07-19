Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Indiana boy in 'extreme danger - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Indiana boy in 'extreme danger'

Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
An Amber Alert was issued in Indiana for John Gyuriak, 9. (Photo: Indiana State Police) An Amber Alert was issued in Indiana for John Gyuriak, 9. (Photo: Indiana State Police)
Areca Gyuriak (Provided by Indiana State Police) Areca Gyuriak (Provided by Indiana State Police)
St. Joseph County, Indiana -

A statewide Amber Alert was issued overnight for a 9-year-old Indiana boy believed to be in "extreme danger."

John D. Gyuriak was last seen at 11 p.m. Wednesday in South Bend, about 139 miles north of Indianapolis, authorities said in a news alert.

He is described as 4'1 and 70 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar above his right eye. 

He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey with “Rose #1” on the back and black Under Armor athletic shorts with a white stripe.  

Areca Nicole Gyuriak, 29, is named as the suspect. She is described as 5' and 90 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing blue tank top and black yoga pants. 

The suspect vehicle is a tan 2008 Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911.

