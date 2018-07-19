Recall: Great Value rolls among bread products possibly tainted with Salmonella

The CDC says 1 in every 6 Americans will be sickened by a foodborne illness any given year.

The CDC says 1 in every 6 Americans will be sickened by a foodborne illness any given year. (Source: Department of Health and Human Services)

1 in 6 Americans get sick from eating contaminated food each year

The Flowers Food bread line is shown in Modesto, CA. Some Flowers Foods products have been recalled out of concern over Salmonella from a whey supplier. (Source: Flowers Food)

THOMASVILLE, GA (WTXL/RNN) - Salmonella concerns prompted Flowers Foods to issue a recall nationwide for Swiss Rolls and a recall limited to several southern states for Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread.

The recalled rolls are under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value.

The recall for Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread is limited to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Consumers should not eat the products and may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Flowers, headquartered in Thomasville, can be reached at 1 (866) 245 8921 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flowers Foods said the recall is due to the potential presence of Salmonella in an ingredient, whey powder. The ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The entire list of recalled products is available below:

