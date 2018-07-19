22 soldiers injured in tent collapse on California military base

Twenty-two soldiers were injured when a Blackhawk helicopter blew down a tent on a military base in California. (Source: KION/CNN)

(RNN) – A Black Hawk helicopter blew down a tent at Fort Hunter Liggett in central California, injuring 22 soldiers, according to the Army.

As the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter landed around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, its rotor kicked up wind, causing the tent to collapse.

Most of the injuries are minor and were treated on site, but four people were taken to the hospital. According to KFSN, two were flown to a trauma center in Fresno, CA, and two others were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Templeton, CA.

A training exercise called Combat Support Training Exercise was being conducted that included the participation from Army, Navy, Air Force, Army National Guard, Army Reserve and Canadian Armed Forces.

Fort Hunter Liggett is about 170 miles south of San Francisco and is the largest U.S. Army Reserve Command post.

Officials will give an update at 8 a.m. PST.

