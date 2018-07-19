5 injured in explosion at Pennsylvania Army Depot

Three people were airlifted from the Army depot Thursday. (Source: Letterkenny Army Depot)

(RNN) – Five people were injured in an explosion at an Army depot in Pennsylvania on Thursday, officials said.

Three people were seriously injured, and airlifted from the Letterkenny Army Depot following the blast,

The incident happened at around 7:15 a.m. ET Thursday morning in what the depot described as a "production paint kitchen" in a building on the grounds.

Two employees ran out of the building and on fire, including "one with chemical burns," according to Christine McLarty, a reporter with WHTM in Harrisburg.

In a release, Col. Stephen Ledbetter, the depot commander, said: "The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. And, the injured employees and their families are in our thoughts and prayers. The Letterkenny Army Depot's safety specialists are conducting an investigation into the cause of the incident, so we can determine what happened."

Army officials said the explosion was not terrorism related.

The Army depot stores missiles and ammunition and was established in 1942. More than 3,600 people work at the facility.

