At least three injured in explosion at Pennsylvania Army Depot

Three people were airlifted from the Army depot Thursday. (Source: Letterkenny Army Depot)

(RNN) – At least three people have been injured in an explosion reported at an Army depot in Pennyslvania on Thursday, officials said.

Three people were airlifted from the Letterkenny Army Depot following the blast, an official told Fox News.

The incident happened at around 7:15 a.m. ET Thursday morning at a building located in the 300 block of California Avenue in Chambersburg, PA.

Two employees ran out of a building and on fire, including "one with chemical burns," according to Christine McLarty, a reporter with ABC27.

Army officials said the explosion was not terrorism related.

The Army depot stores missiles and ammunition and was established in 1942. More than 3,600 people work at the facility.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network via CNN. All rights reserved.