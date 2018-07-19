Recycle responsibly: Here is a list of items Rumpke will accept

This lithium ion battery pack sparked a fire at Rumpke's Cincinnati recycling facility the morning of March 29. (Source: Rumpke)

Representatives from Rumpke say fires continue to be an issue at the Cincinnati Recycling Facility.

After two fires in two days, according to a press release, the company is urging people to recycle -- and dispose of hazardous materials -- responsibly.

Rumpke accepts the following items for recycling:

Plastic bottles and jugs (please empty, flatten and reattach the lid)

Cartons

Glass bottles and jars (any color)

Aluminum and steel cans

Empty aerosol cans (with lids and tips removed)

Paperboard (cereal boxes, 12-pack containers, etc.)

Cardboard

A variety of paper products, including: office paper, newspaper, magazines, junk mail and envelopes (with or without windows), telephone books and paper grocery bags.

The company says lithium ion batteries are a cause of many of its fires. The Hamilton County Recycling and Solid Waste District has a list of guidelines on its website for disposing of all kinds of batteries, including several places in the Tri-State that accept old lithium ion batteries. Do not recycle them.

[Rumpke: Throwing away batteries creates fire risk]

"Unfortunately, it is the same story," area safety manager Bridgett Biggs says in the release. "Items like propane tanks, batteries and full aerosol cans aren't accepted in our recycling program; however, we continue to see these types of materials daily at our recycling facilities."

She says items like these cause fires in recycling trucks and at the facility often.

Rumpke's Cincinnati recycling facility was destroyed by a fire in 2012 when heavy winds caused a spark to light and spread quickly. Since opening a new facility in 2013, the company still sees "numerous" smaller fires, according to the release.

"We want to make recycling easy, accessible and affordable," corporate communications manager Molly Yeager says in the release. "But we do have to set some parameters to ensure the safety of our employees and the plant as well as make sure the material received can be recycled."

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.