Gynecologist accused by 52 women of sexual misconduct targeted - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Gynecologist accused by 52 women of sexual misconduct targeted Chinese students, lawsuit says

A health center gynecologist has been accused of several instances of inappropriate behavior toward female patients. (AP) A health center gynecologist has been accused of several instances of inappropriate behavior toward female patients. (AP)

SAN GABRIEL, CA (KTLA/CNN/RNN) - Another lawsuit was filed against former University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by 52 women, with allegations going back decades.

Three former students allege in a lawsuit that Tyndall specifically targeted Chinese students because the students didn't know what standards are typical for gynecologists in the U.S.

The complaint also targets the university for covering up for Tyndall. Despite complaints, he continued practicing until 2016.

"I think this case has some very unique issues,” said lawyer Todd Becker. “No. 1, USC has more Chinese students than any other school in the United States. And they're making more money than any other school in the United States from Chinese students. And you know, one of the key things that they promised these Chinese students is that they're going to be in a protected environment, and you know, we've learned through this lawsuit and through the facts and circumstances through it that it's simply not the case."

He is being sued by several former patients. Police said Tyndall may have seen 10,000 patients, so there could be more victims, CNN reported. Thirteen of the women have contacted police directly.

The complaints allege Tyndall improperly photographed students’ genitals, touched women inappropriately during pelvic exams and made suggestive comments about their bodies, the Los Angeles Times said.

Tyndall has denied wrongdoing.

In a review initiated in 2016, USC investigators discovered that the former health center director, now deceased, logged eight complaints against Tyndall between 2000 and 2014. Several "were concerning enough that it is not clear today why the former health center director permitted Tyndall to remain in his position,” the university said.

“Our thoughts are with the families that have been affected by this situation, and our pledge to this community is that we will rebuild our culture to reflect an environment in which safety and transparency are of paramount importance, and to institute systemic change that will prevent this from occurring in the future,” the USC board of trustees said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 KTLA via CNN and Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Zuckerberg clarifies stance on policy for Holocaust deniers

    Zuckerberg clarifies stance on policy for Holocaust deniers

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:02:31 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    Full Story >

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    Full Story >

  • Sex abuse victims join hands, accept courage award at ESPYs

    Sex abuse victims join hands, accept courage award at ESPYs

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-07-19 03:20:36 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-07-19 16:59:25 GMT
    (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP) Former gymnast Sarah Klein, former Michigan State softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez and gymnast Aly Raisman, from left in front, and others who suffered sexual abuse accept the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.(Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP) Former gymnast Sarah Klein, former Michigan State softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez and gymnast Aly Raisman, from left in front, and others who suffered sexual abuse accept the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

    The women who spoke out against the abuse by Larry Nassar stood together Wednesday night in a powerful and solemn closing to the show highlighting the past year's top athletes and moments in sports.

    Full Story >

    The women who spoke out against the abuse by Larry Nassar stood together Wednesday night in a powerful and solemn closing to the show highlighting the past year's top athletes and moments in sports.

    Full Story >

  • Facing critics over Putin summit, Trump wants to meet again

    Facing critics over Putin summit, Trump wants to meet again

    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-07-19 04:30:42 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-07-19 16:59:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during his meeting with members of his cabinet in Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Looking on is Deputy Secretary of Defense Pat...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during his meeting with members of his cabinet in Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Looking on is Deputy Secretary of Defense Pat...

    Trump said Wednesday he told the Russian president face-to-face during Monday's summit to stay out of America's elections "and that's the way it's going to be."

    Full Story >

    Trump said Wednesday he told the Russian president face-to-face during Monday's summit to stay out of America's elections "and that's the way it's going to be."

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly