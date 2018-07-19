Gynecologist accused by 52 women of sexual misconduct targeted Chinese students, lawsuit says

A health center gynecologist has been accused of several instances of inappropriate behavior toward female patients. (AP)

SAN GABRIEL, CA (KTLA/CNN/RNN) - Another lawsuit was filed against former University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by 52 women, with allegations going back decades.

Three former students allege in a lawsuit that Tyndall specifically targeted Chinese students because the students didn't know what standards are typical for gynecologists in the U.S.

The complaint also targets the university for covering up for Tyndall. Despite complaints, he continued practicing until 2016.

"I think this case has some very unique issues,” said lawyer Todd Becker. “No. 1, USC has more Chinese students than any other school in the United States. And they're making more money than any other school in the United States from Chinese students. And you know, one of the key things that they promised these Chinese students is that they're going to be in a protected environment, and you know, we've learned through this lawsuit and through the facts and circumstances through it that it's simply not the case."

He is being sued by several former patients. Police said Tyndall may have seen 10,000 patients, so there could be more victims, CNN reported. Thirteen of the women have contacted police directly.

The complaints allege Tyndall improperly photographed students’ genitals, touched women inappropriately during pelvic exams and made suggestive comments about their bodies, the Los Angeles Times said.

Tyndall has denied wrongdoing.

In a review initiated in 2016, USC investigators discovered that the former health center director, now deceased, logged eight complaints against Tyndall between 2000 and 2014. Several "were concerning enough that it is not clear today why the former health center director permitted Tyndall to remain in his position,” the university said.

“Our thoughts are with the families that have been affected by this situation, and our pledge to this community is that we will rebuild our culture to reflect an environment in which safety and transparency are of paramount importance, and to institute systemic change that will prevent this from occurring in the future,” the USC board of trustees said in a statement.

