Officials: OVI checkpoint tonight will be on MLK Dr

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Hamilton County OVI Task Force and Cincinnati Police Department will operate a sobriety checkpoint on the edge of the University of Cincinnati tonight.

The checkpoint will be in the 300 block of West Martin Luther King Drive. It will last from 8 p.m. to midnight, according to a press release.

There will be increased police presence in the surrounding area.

According to the release, 34 drivers were arrested and charged with OVI in 2017 within 1 mile of the location of the checkpoint, and there were 22 OVI-related crashes in the area.

