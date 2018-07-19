Time magazine morphs Trump and Putin together - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Time magazine morphs Trump and Putin together

The cover story delves into the fallout from the Helsinki summit. (Source: Time) The cover story delves into the fallout from the Helsinki summit. (Source: Time)

(RNN) – Time magazine is two for two.

For the second time in a month, President Donald Trump is the face of the publication.

This time it’s in the form in an unsettling cover illustration that morphs him with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It’s simply called “The Summit Crisis.”

“The composite image, by visual artist Nancy Burson, is meant to represent this particular moment in U.S. foreign policy, following the pair’s recent meeting in Helsinki, Finland,” Time said.

The story in the July 30 edition of Time delves into the fallout from the Helsinki summit and Trump’s seeming affinity for Putin.

The July 2 Time cover featured the president towering over a sobbing child.

The illustration simply said, “Welcome to America.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Trump on EU's $5B fine against Google: 'I told you so!'

    Trump on EU's $5B fine against Google: 'I told you so!'

    Thursday, July 19 2018 10:26 AM EDT2018-07-19 14:26:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:04:05 GMT
    President Donald Trump says the European Union's record $5 billion fine against tech giant Google proves his point that the EU is taking advantage of the U.S. Trump is engaged in a running dispute with the EU over...Full Story >
    President Donald Trump says the European Union's record $5 billion fine against tech giant Google proves his point that the EU is taking advantage of the U.S. Trump is engaged in a running dispute with the EU over its trade practices.Full Story >

  • New York state launches tax probe of Trump Foundation

    New York state launches tax probe of Trump Foundation

    Thursday, July 19 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-07-19 15:06:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:04:03 GMT
    The probe began about a month ago and was confirmed Thursday by an official with knowledge of the case. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about active investigations and spoke of condition of anonymity. (Source: CNN)The probe began about a month ago and was confirmed Thursday by an official with knowledge of the case. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about active investigations and spoke of condition of anonymity. (Source: CNN)

    New York state tax officials have opened an investigation into the Trump Foundation to determine whether President Donald Trump or his charitable organization violated state law or misstated their tax liability to...

    Full Story >

    New York state tax officials have opened an investigation into the Trump Foundation to determine whether President Donald Trump or his charitable organization violated state law or misstated their tax liability to state officials.

    Full Story >

  • Putin chides Trump's opponents, calls summit a success

    Putin chides Trump's opponents, calls summit a success

    Thursday, July 19 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-07-19 10:16:14 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:03:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). In this July 16, 2018 file photo interpreter Marina Gross, left, takes notes when U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of their one-on-one-meeting at the Presidentia...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). In this July 16, 2018 file photo interpreter Marina Gross, left, takes notes when U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of their one-on-one-meeting at the Presidentia...
    Russian politicians are rallying behind Vladimir Putin and denouncing American suggestions that the translator at his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump be interrogated about what they discussed privately.Full Story >
    Russian politicians are rallying behind Vladimir Putin and denouncing American suggestions that the translator at his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump be interrogated about what they discussed privately.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly