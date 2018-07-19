Time magazine morphs Trump and Putin together

The cover story delves into the fallout from the Helsinki summit. (Source: Time)

(RNN) – Time magazine is two for two.

For the second time in a month, President Donald Trump is the face of the publication.

This time it’s in the form in an unsettling cover illustration that morphs him with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It’s simply called “The Summit Crisis.”

“The composite image, by visual artist Nancy Burson, is meant to represent this particular moment in U.S. foreign policy, following the pair’s recent meeting in Helsinki, Finland,” Time said.

TIME’s new cover: Trump wanted a summit with Putin. He got way more than he bargained for https://t.co/sUu9gGKmmP pic.twitter.com/qq6iOjlis1 — TIME (@TIME) July 19, 2018

The story in the July 30 edition of Time delves into the fallout from the Helsinki summit and Trump’s seeming affinity for Putin.

The July 2 Time cover featured the president towering over a sobbing child.

The illustration simply said, “Welcome to America.”

TIME’s new cover: A reckoning after Trump's border separation policy: What kind of country are we? https://t.co/U4Uf8bffoR pic.twitter.com/sBCMdHuPGc — TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2018

