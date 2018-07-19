Time magazine morphs Trump and Putin together

New York state tax officials have opened an investigation into the Trump Foundation to determine whether President Donald Trump or his charitable organization violated state law or misstated their tax liability to...Full Story >
New York state tax officials have opened an investigation into the Trump Foundation to determine whether President Donald Trump or his charitable organization violated state law or misstated their tax liability to state officials.Full Story >
Trump said Wednesday he told the Russian president face-to-face during Monday's summit to stay out of America's elections "and that's the way it's going to be."Full Story >
Trump said Wednesday he told the Russian president face-to-face during Monday's summit to stay out of America's elections "and that's the way it's going to be."Full Story >