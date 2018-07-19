Survey: Health care is accessible for most children in Tri-State

A majority of kids in the Cincinnati area have health insurance, according to a recent survey funded by Interact for Health and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with support from United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

The 2017 Child Well-Being Survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Research at the University of Cincinnati shows 98 percent of parents or guardians saying they had health coverage and were able to consult a doctor or care provider when their child was sick or they needed advice within the last 12 months. Of those surveyed, 90 percent said they have an appropriate place for care.

The majority -- 74 percent -- of patients go to private physicians' offices, with 12 percent using public health clinics, according to the survey. Children from families earning less than 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines are more likely to use urgent care or emergency rooms regularly.

According to the survey, approximately 93 percent of children in the region are receiving health care when it is needed. While most received care from a private office, approximately 12 percent received care from a community-based health center.

Of those unable to receive care when needed, 36 percent delayed medical care, 30 percent delayed dental care, and 11 percent delayed mental or behavioral health care. The survey reports 16 percent delayed two or more services.

According to the survey, the two most common reasons for delayed care are: the patient being unable to find a provider who accepts their insurance; or a lack of availability of care, such as not being able to get timely appointments.

Of those who have coverage, 64 percent have a private plan, 28 percent relied on Medicaid/the Children's Health Insurance Program, and 3 percent reported using Medicare. African American children and children under 5 were reportedly more likely to have Medicaid or CHIP coverage.

Researchers surveyed a random sample of 2,757 adult caregivers from a 22-county region covering the Tri-State area by telephone.

