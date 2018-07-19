Survey: Health care is accessible for most children in Tri-State

Health officials also urge people with certain health conditions to avoid eating raw oysters and other shellfish. Flesh-eating bacteria does not change the appearance, odor or taste of an oyster.Full Story >
Cohen Naulty turned a shameful experience at a restaurant into a noble cause. The restaurant's owner has apologized.
The recalled rolls are under the brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square and Great Value.
First responders reportedly believed the 3-year-old was sleeping after the accident, but he needed medical attention.
Three former students allege in a lawsuit that Tyndall specifically targeted Chinese students because the students didn't know what standards are typical for gynecologists in the U.S.
