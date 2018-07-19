Whiskey summit planned in hopes of defusing trade conflicts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A top whiskey industry official in Kentucky says he's worried that global trade conflicts will escalate, with the state's bourbon producers caught in the crosshairs.
So he's inviting whiskey associations across the world to meet in Kentucky to discuss ways to defuse trade disputes.
Kentucky Distillers' Association President Eric Gregory told state lawmakers Thursday that the whiskey summit will be held in Louisville next week. Gregory says he hopes the whiskey groups can speak with a "unified voice" in urging world leaders to resolve trade disputes.
Gregory says he's worried about long-term damage to Kentucky's bourbon industry if trade conflicts persist.
Bourbon producers face tariffs in some key markets, including the European Union. Those tariffs make their products more expensive. Kentucky producers exported nearly $200 million worth of spirits to the EU in 2017.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
On Monday, officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested three men after finding $85,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop.Full Story >
On Monday, officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested three men after finding $85,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop.Full Story >
The 2017 Child Well-Being Survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Research at the University of Cincinnati shows 98 percent of parents or guardians saying they had health coverage and were able to consult a doctor or care provider when their child was sick or they needed advice within the last 12 months.Full Story >
The 2017 Child Well-Being Survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Research at the University of Cincinnati shows 98 percent of parents or guardians saying they had health coverage and were able to consult a doctor or care provider when their child was sick or they needed advice within the last 12 months.Full Story >
Homeless people ordered to move from a downtown camp may not be going anywhere.Full Story >
Homeless people ordered to move from a downtown camp may not be going anywhere.Full Story >
It will last from 8 p.m. to midnight, according to a press release.Full Story >
It will last from 8 p.m. to midnight, according to a press release.Full Story >
The debate over arming teachers and other staff in Hamilton schools shows no signs of letting up anytime soon.Full Story >
The debate over arming teachers and other staff in Hamilton schools shows no signs of letting up anytime soon.Full Story >