Troopers seize $85K worth of heroin during traffic stop in Hamilton County

On Monday, officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested three men after finding $85,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop.

Troopers stopped the vehicle for a driving under suspension violation on State Route 4 in Hamilton County.

According to the OSHP, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a pat-down for weapons, troopers found 1 pound of heroin on a passenger.

A probable cause search of the vehicle recovered additional heroin, the OSHP said.

The driver, Donald Toran, 39, and passengers, Justin Toran, 38, and De'ondrea Chambers, 33, all from Cincinnati, were charged with possession and trafficking in heroin.

The men are being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

