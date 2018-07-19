FC Cincinnati announces 2019 seating, ticket prices

FC Cincinnati has announced its season ticket pricing and Nippert Stadium seating map for its 2019 debut in Major League Soccer.

FC Cincinnati’s 2019 Season Ticket Memberships will start at $199, with per-game Season Ticket Member prices from under $12 per ticket and to under $80 per ticket in premium areas.

“Our upcoming first season in Major League Soccer is sure to be a memorable one as the support we have received from our region has been record-setting,” FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding said in the announcement. “In order to remain true to our club values as a family friendly entertainment experience, we’ve made sure to keep tickets affordable, particularly at the entry prices, as we move up to the highest level of soccer in the U.S. With the creation of four new pricing sections, we’ve been able to keep prices low in our first MLS season."

FC Cincinnati Season Ticket Memberships come with a host of other amenities, including:

Dedicated service representative

Priority to purchase on-campus season parking passes

Priority access to international friendlies and playoff matches

Season Ticket Member gift

Exclusive Season Ticket Member events

Season Ticket Exchange program for up to six matches

