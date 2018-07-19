1 killed in NKY construction accident

Fatal construction accident in Covington on Tuscanyview Drive. (FOX19 NOW)

Police are on the scene of a fatal construction accident in Covington.

According to police, a worker was clearing bush on Tuscanyview Drive with a large piece of machinery when it flipped.

Col. Brian Steffan said the machinery rolled numerous times down a hill, landing on top of the victim.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police have not released any addition information.

