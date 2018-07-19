Tire off van strikes windshield of car; kills car's driver

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a tire came off a van, crashed through the windshield of a car and killed the car's driver on an interstate in southwestern Ohio.
State Highway Patrol authorities say the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on I-75 near Dayton in Montgomery County.
Troopers say the van was traveling northbound on I-75 when the tire came off. They say the tire then went over the median wall and hit another van before crashing through the windshield of a car head-on on the driver's side.
The 53-year-old woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police are on the scene of a fatal construction accident in Covington.Full Story >
Police are on the scene of a fatal construction accident in Covington.Full Story >
Homeless people ordered to move from a Downtown pop-up camp have been given until Wednesday to vacate.Full Story >
Homeless people ordered to move from a Downtown pop-up camp have been given until Wednesday to vacate.Full Story >
On Monday, officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested three men after finding $85,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop.Full Story >
On Monday, officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested three men after finding $85,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop.Full Story >
The 2017 Child Well-Being Survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Research at the University of Cincinnati shows 98 percent of parents or guardians saying they had health coverage and were able to consult a doctor or care provider when their child was sick or they needed advice within the last 12 months.Full Story >
The 2017 Child Well-Being Survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Research at the University of Cincinnati shows 98 percent of parents or guardians saying they had health coverage and were able to consult a doctor or care provider when their child was sick or they needed advice within the last 12 months.Full Story >
It will last from 8 p.m. to midnight, according to a press release.Full Story >
It will last from 8 p.m. to midnight, according to a press release.Full Story >