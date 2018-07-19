Little boy and dog play catch over fence

When two friends want to play, it’s hard to keep them apart. (Source: Pixabay, file)

MINNEAPOLIS (RNN) – There’s no reason to let a little thing like a fence get in the way of a good time.

Chad Nelson’s son loves to play fetch with the yellow lab next door.

“Conway has a new best friend!” Nelson said on Facebook. “Erin Richter’s neighbor’s dog Dozer and him won’t let fences get in the way of their friendship.”

The 2-year-old tosses the tennis ball over the fence. Dozer chases after it and gets it before sticking his head over the top of the fence and dropping it in the yard.

The video is an internet hit. It has more than 3 million views.

