Police take down immigration protest camp in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville police have taken down a downtown encampment set up by a group protesting federal immigration enforcement and family separations.
The group Occupy ICE had set up tents and had been staying overnight on a street corner outside a federal building since July 2.
Courier Journal reports no arrests were made but officers tore down tents and set up barricades. Police say the protest was out of compliance with state law and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Police say the protesters were given a 15-minute warning at 6 a.m. Thursday to come into compliance.
In a statement, the protest group accused Mayor Greg Fischer and police officials of not caring about the treatment of the immigrant community. They say police "raided" the camp and took their property as protesters slept.
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Health officials plan to give updates Kentucky's Hepatitis A outbreak, including initiatives to slow it.Full Story >
In the midst of the largest hepatitis A outbreak in Kentucky's history, health officials are urging anyone who lives in a county where cases have been confirmed to get vaccinated.Full Story >
A modern-day serial killer in Cincinnati is getting a second chance at life.Full Story >
A modern-day serial killer in Cincinnati is getting a second chance at life.Full Story >
Homeless people ordered to move from a Downtown pop-up camp have been given until Wednesday to vacate.Full Story >
Homeless people ordered to move from a Downtown pop-up camp have been given until Wednesday to vacate.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Police are on the scene of a fatal construction accident in Covington.Full Story >
Police are on the scene of a fatal construction accident in Covington.Full Story >