Cincinnati postpones order to vacate homeless encampment

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati City Council has postponed an order to vacate a downtown homeless encampment.
The extension allows about 40 people to stay in their makeshift homes of tents, furniture and blankets below a freeway overpass until next week.
The Thursday council vote follows a meeting with homeless people, advocates and acting city manager Patrick Duhaney, who cited health and safety concerns when issuing a 72-hour order to vacate Monday.
Duhaney says crews will sanitize the area next Wednesday after closing the camp that morning.
He also said the city will provide portable restrooms and trash containers through Wednesday.
Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard criticized city officials for issuing the initial order without discussing it with encampment residents.
About 60 community members attended the meeting, including 10 homeless people who live downtown.
