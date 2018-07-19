Going somewhere? Don't forget to do this before your summer vacation

Summer travel season is in full swing, and whether you're flying or driving, there are things you shouldn't neglect to ensure smooth travel. (Source: Pixabay, File)

(RNN) - It’s summer time, and that usually means vacations, family reunions and summer excursions.

But what you do to prepare for the departure on your trip can be just as important as the preparation for your return.

Here are some tips to help make both your vacation and homecoming carefree:

Don’t advertise your trip. Safety during your vacation is important, but also protect the things you will leave behind. Don’t post on social media that you will be out of town , or detail when you will leave and return. Sharing information about your trip with friends and family is common. But sharing details with strangers on the web can be problematic. Don’t become easy prey for burglars.

Clean your home. Things can become hectic when prepping to leave for vacation. Be sure to control what you can, and clean things up a bit so that you aren't immediately stressed by returning to a messy home.

Unplug devices and small electric appliances. Preserve energy and power sources by unplugging or turning off lamps, computers, central air and heating systems and any other household items that use electricity. This could prevent a potential hazard, and it may save you a little money on your energy bill.

Make sure your bills are paid. Set aside time from all the planning to pay your bills. You don't want any surprises when you return from vacation. You also could prevent late fees that may accrue while you're away.

Notify your bank and credit card company that you will be using your card while out of town. This will cut back on fraud alerts that may cause your card to be declined.

Throw away perishable food. Freeze or dispose of dairy and meats in your refrigerator that may spoil while you're away.

Prepare for emergencies. Create a contingency plan for emergencies that may arise.

Charge up. Don't forget to charge all the devices that will be accompanying you on your trip.

