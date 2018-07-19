Reversal: Kentucky restoring Medicaid benefits for thousands

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says it's reinstating dental and vision care for hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients who had their benefits cut recently amid an outcry.
The benefits were abruptly cut after a federal judge rejected the Republican governor's plan to overhaul Kentucky's Medicaid program. The cuts had triggered stinging criticism from Democrats and public health advocates.
The reversal was announced late Thursday by the state's Cabinet for Health and Family Services. It says dental and vision coverage are being restored to "mitigate the consequences" of the ruling.
The ruling marked a setback for President Donald Trump's administration, which has been encouraging states to impose work requirements and other changes on the state and federal health insurance program for poor and disabled people.
The ruling blocks those requirements for now in Kentucky.
