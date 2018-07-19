CPD: Woman spits in officer's face, bites arm during arrest

Cincinnati police say a woman spit in an officer's face and bit them on the arm during an arrest earlier this week. (CPD)

Cincinnati police say a woman spit in an officer's face and bit them on the arm during an arrest earlier this week.

A suspect originally identified as Jane Doe was arrested July 15 around 11 p.m. in Avondale. She was later identified as Amber Williams, 31.

Officers said they saw her crossing a roadway illegally, and when they attempted to stop her, she ignored them before becoming combative. They said she spit on an officer's face and bit them on the arm while in custody.

Police also said she was intoxicated at the time of her arrest.

She's been charged with felonious assault, assault, resisting arrest, pedestrian violation, and six misdemeanor capias warrants.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.