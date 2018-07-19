WATCH: Two tornadoes form near Des Moines, IA

The powerful storm system caused damage in at least three communities. (Source: Ryan Dunn/CNN)

ALTOONA, IA (RNN) – Violent storms ripped across central Iowa Thursday.

At one point, the system produced two tornadoes at once in the skies east of Des Moines, IA.

Ryan Dunn shot video of the twisters.

Several homes in Bondurant, about 10 miles northeast of Des Moines, were damaged. The roof was torn off one of them.

Storm damage was also reported in the communities of Marshalltown and Pella.

The area is under a tornado watch until late Thursday.

