First responders work to recover body from Mill Creek near Carth

First responders work to recover body from Mill Creek near Carthage

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CARTHAGE, OH (FOX19) -

Officials are working to recover the body of a man in Mill Creek.

The scene is near the 6200 block of Este Avenue. 

The body will be sent to the coroner after it is recovered.

