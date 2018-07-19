Colerain police investigate 8-month-old's death, man caring for child arrested

Colerain police have made an arrest in the murder of an 8-month-old child.

Domynyk Gilliam, 33, has been charged with murder, felonious assault, and felony child endangering. He has been taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center where he awaits arraignment.

Officers were dispatched to Struble Road for a report of a child not breathing just before noon Thursday. Officers used life-saving measures until medics arrived, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the child prompted an investigation. Detectives conducted interviews with multiple individuals, including Gilliam, who was caring for the child at the time. During the interviews, police said Gilliam confessed to causing the death of the child.

