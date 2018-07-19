Norwood warehouse owner says he has a luxury car problem

The car collection, worth about $5 million, was being stored in Norwood. (Pixabay/file photo)

A federal appeals court wrote just this past month that a Cincinnati attorney defrauded hundreds of former clients through a "high-stakes shell game" apparently orchestrated to avoid paying them a $42 million judgment.

Attorney Stan Chesley is accused of hiding millions in assets, which the court said should go to the victims of the diet drug Fen Phen, in a judgment that remains unsettled.

Part of those hidden assets may be a collection of some of the world's most sought-after luxury cars currently sitting in Norwood. The collection, worth about $5 million, almost went to a salvage yard until a massive check cut this week saved them.

The law firm of Goering and Goering hired the Ray Hamilton warehouse 18 months ago to house the luxury brands. According to a Federal Court opinion, the cars are insured for about $5 million dollars but have been taking up space, and Goering, the warehouse tells FOX19, was behind seven months on payments.

The collection includes brand names such as Mercedes Benz, Porsche, Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, Maybach, Jaguar, and Rolls-Royce. And according to Ray Hamilton Company Vice President Dennis Loftus, all of the cars are the ultra-expensive play toys of Chesley.

"We're just very frustrated," said Loftus. "We've had problems all along, with getting payment from them, getting delinquent."

The Ray Hamilton Company started back in 1892, with $90, and moving items by horse and cart. Today, their massive warehouse in Norwood has a lot of moving parts and no time or space for these stranded cars, tied-up in Chesley's complicated legal battles.

"It really interrupts our business, when these are taking-up, you know, a 1/3 of our warehouse," said Loftus, who added, Goering and Goering came to them 18 months ago and asked them to store these cars for them.

Loftus says Goering and Goering took all the keys to the cars with them, so Loftus said he had no way to move them.

"They signed an agreement for $7,000 a month to store the vehicles," said Loftus, who says the firm is behind roughly $58,000 in rent, legal fees, and penalties for non-payment. "They're taking up space that we need to do our daily business."

FOX19 stopped by Goering and Goering’s law offices to ask about the status of the vehicles. A secretary said no one there could comment, and that Eric Goering, whose name is on all the titles on behalf of Chesley's firm, was out of the country.

A court opinion from May 31 lists Chesley's wife, U.S District Judge Susan Dlott, as the buyer of the 33 cars in 2011 for $543,000. Chesley's firm bought the cars back in 2014 for the same price.

The firm got a $500,000 cash injection from his wife and the cars served as collateral.

The Chesley's home in Indian Hill also just sold this past month for $5 million. The listing brags about the more than 25 car garage stalls, which used to house those prize vehicles.

Now, according to Loftus, Attorney Eric Goering's name is on the titles.

Loftus said he had no idea about the legal entanglements connected to the vehicles when he agreed to house them.

"Research who you're doing business with before you enter into any type of deal. And do your homework, so you don't have any kind of situation like this," said Loftus.

Loftus said he just got a check from Goering and Goering for $64,000 this week which will pay things up through August. But Loftus said one of the four law firms involved in settling Chesley's debts from the Fen Phen lawsuits told him it hopes to have an auction in place to sell the cars before the contract to keep them there is up.

They're insured for $5 million, but it's anyone's guess what they may be worth to hardcore collectors, who will no doubt salivate over that amazing collection.

