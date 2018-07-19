Dozens gather to celebrate life of Sam DuBose three years after he was shot and killed

Dozens of people came out to Burnet Woods Park on Thursday to celebrate the life of Sam Dubose, who was shot to death during a traffic stop by a University of Cincinnati Police Officer in 2015. (WXIX)

Dozens of people came out to Burnet Woods Park on Thursday to celebrate the life of Sam DuBose, who was shot to death during a traffic stop by a University of Cincinnati Police Officer in 2015.

July 19 marks three years since the scene unfolded on Rice Street in Mount Auburn. Dashonda Reid, DuBose's fiance, held the tribute in hopes of keeping his legacy alive.

"He loved music. A lot of people didn't know that about him. He was a community person and had a lot of people that looked up to him because he was a leader," said Reid.

The first trial ended in a deadlocked jury. The second one ended in a hung jury.

FOX19 spoke with a friend of DuBose's who was at the event. Cathi Bridges says she was outside the courthouse every day seeking justice.

"He deserved more than he got," said Bridges.

She met DuBose through a dog rescue program.

"Sam DuBose was a personal friend of mine and it still pains me to know that no one has been held accountable for his death," she said.

As for Reid, she says she's trying to stay positive while raising her and DuBose's kids alone. She hopes to hold the event in DuBose's honor every year.

"There are some ups and downs, they're angry so there are some issues I have to deal with. It's not perfect," said Reid.

Earlier this year, UC said it would pay more than $300,000 in back pay, benefits and legal fees to Ray Tensing, the former campus police officer who shot and killed DuBose. Tensing, 27, was tried twice on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter, but jurors could not agree on an outcome. Both ended in mistrials.

Prosecutors did not pursue a third trial, however, there is a federal civil suit that is currently reviewing the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.