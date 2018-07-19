Salmonella outbreak in raw turkey products, infecting 90 so far, warns CDC

The CDC warned the outbreak "might be widespread in the turkey industry." (Source: AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(RNN) – A Salmonella outbreak in raw turkey affecting 26 states is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency announced on Thursday.

The CDC reports that 90 people have been infected in the outbreak, 40 of them hospitalized.

“The outbreak strain has been identified in samples taken from raw turkey pet food, raw turkey products, and live turkeys,” the agency’s notice said.

So far the most seriously affected state is Minnesota, where 13 of the cases have been reported. There have also been nine reported in Illinois and eight in New York and Texas.

The agency noted that this particular strain, Salmonella Reading, “is present in live turkeys and in many types of turkey products, indicating it might be widespread in the turkey industry.”

The CDC said it has communicated its findings to representatives of the turkey industry and advised about how to take precautions.

“Always handle raw turkey carefully and cook it thoroughly to prevent food poisoning,” the CDC recommends to the public. “This outbreak is a reminder that raw turkey products can have germs that spread around food preparation areas and can make you sick.”

The CDC reports that that US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service is monitoring the outbreak.

Suspected illnesses trace back as far as last November.

