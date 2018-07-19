11 dead as tourist boat capsizes in MO; others still missing

Eleven people have died in a duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake near Branson, MO. (Source: Southern Stone County Fire Protection District/Facebook via CNN)

(RNN) – Eleven people have died and five have gone missing in a duck boat accident near Branson, MO.

Among the deceased, at least one was a child, authorities said.

The tourist boat apparently capsized and sank at Table Rock Lake during severe weather Thursday evening.

"We did have a severe thunderstorm," said Eric Nielsen, spokesman for Southern Stone County Fire Protection.

He added that the severe weather was a contributing factor in the accident.

"I believe it was caused by the weather, yes," Nielsen said.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader also said the weather was a probable factor.

Nielsen said he believed most of the fatalities were caused by drowning. He said several patients had been sent to the hospital, with more passengers still missing.

11 confirmed dead now. Approximately 5 still missing pic.twitter.com/Naa8rBb51P — Nathan Papes (@NPapes) July 20, 2018

A number of agencies and dive teams assisted in the rescue effort late into Thursday night. The dive teams halted their operations around 11 p.m. CT, and will resume their search Friday morning, Rader said.

According to Rader, the boat had 31 people on board, KY3 reported.

Five people aboard the boat were still unaccounted for as of late Thursday.

Rader said seven other passengers had been injured, and that one was in serious condition.

The CoxHealth Medical Center in Springfield, MO, had earlier tweeted that it was treating seven victims, two in critical condition, at its Branson branch.

We now have 7 patients from the local water disaster being treated at Cox Branson. Two are in critical condition. — CoxHealth (@CoxHealth) July 20, 2018

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted on the developing situation Thursday evening:

Very sad to hear about this horrible accident - prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting. https://t.co/PQ56zagc0s — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 20, 2018

Family members or others searching for victims are being directed to Branson City Hall.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Linderberg told the Associated Press that a top wind speed of 63 mph had been measured at Branson Airport around 7 p.m. Thursday, just around the time of the accident. Linderberg said winds were likely stronger over Table Rock Lake.

