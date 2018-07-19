8 dead as tourist boat capsizes in MO; others still missing

Eight people have died in a duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake near Branson, MO. (Source: Southern Stone County Fire Protection District/Facebook via CNN)

(RNN) – Eight people have died in a duck boat accident near Branson, MO, according to a fire protection spokesman.

The tourist boat apparently capsized and sank at Table Rock Lake during severe weather.

"We did have a severe thunderstorm," said the spokesman, Eric Nielsen, of Southern Stone County Fire Protection.

He added that the severe weather was a contributing factor in the accident.

"I believe it was caused by the weather, yes," Nielsen said.

8 confirmed fatalities from a Ride the Ducks boat sinking pic.twitter.com/vAmh5KcOpG — Nathan Papes (@NPapes) July 20, 2018

Nielsen said he believed most of the fatalities were caused by drowning.

He said several patients had been sent to the hospital, with more passengers still missing.

A number of agencies and dive teams are assisting in the rescue effort.

"This is going to be an all-night - into tomorrow – we're still going to be working on this," Nielsen said.

According to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader, the boat had 31 people on board, KY3 reported.

Family members or others searching for victims are being directed to Branson City Hall.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.