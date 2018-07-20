2nd O'Connor could join race for open US House seat in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A second candidate surnamed O'Connor could soon be running for an open congressional seat in Ohio.
Cleveland.com reports that a party spokesman says Matthew Brendan O'Connor is preparing to run for Ohio's 12th congressional district as a Libertarian.
If he makes the ballot, it could draw support away from Democrat Danny O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, in his race against Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson.
Matthew O'Connor doesn't plan to run in an Aug. 7 special election to fill the unexpired term of former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee), who retired in January. He would seek a full term in November.
Republicans have held the 12th district from nearly 35 years, but Democrats nationally believe they have a chance given Republican President Donald Trump's persistently weak approval ratings.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dozens of people came out to Burnet Woods Park on Thursday to celebrate the life of Sam DuBose, who was shot to death during a traffic stop by a University of Cincinnati Police Officer in 2015.Full Story >
Dozens of people came out to Burnet Woods Park on Thursday to celebrate the life of Sam DuBose, who was shot to death during a traffic stop by a University of Cincinnati Police Officer in 2015.Full Story >
Colerain police have made an arrest in the murder of an 8-month-old child.Full Story >
Colerain police have made an arrest in the murder of an 8-month-old child.Full Story >
The car collection, worth about $5 million, was being stored in Norwood.Full Story >
The car collection, worth about $5 million, was being stored in Norwood.Full Story >
Officials are working to recover the body of a man in Mill Creek.Full Story >
Officials are working to recover the body of a man in Mill Creek.Full Story >
For the second time this year the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at the UDF in Stonelick Township.Full Story >
For the second time this year the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at the UDF in Stonelick Township.Full Story >