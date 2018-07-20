Event marks 155th anniversary of Ohio Civil War battle

PORTLAND, Ohio (AP) - The state's history museum is marking the 155th anniversary of Ohio's only major Civil War battle.

The Saturday morning event commemorates the Battle of Buffington Island, in which the Union army chased and then cornered a Confederate cavalry commanded by General John Hunt Morgan as it attempted to escape across the Ohio River.

The dayslong battle ended with the capture of Morgan and the end of the attack he carried out across the state known as "Morgan's Raid."

The Ohio History Connection and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War are holding the event at Buffington Island Battlefield Memorial Park in southeastern Ohio.

Activities include a speech by a reenactor portraying Union General William Starks Rosecrans.

