Man sentenced to prison over fake airport bomb threat

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio man who called in a bomb threat to an airport so he wouldn't miss his flight has been sentenced to four months in prison.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says 40-year-old Dana Carter, of Dayton, was sentenced Thursday for his calls to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in October.
Court records show Carter made a series of calls saying there was a bomb on a flight bound for Dallas, Texas.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that flight ended up being cancelled due to the threat, and Carter was placed on another flight that left less than two hours later.
Carter has been ordered to pay about $7,700 in restitution to United Airlines over the cancelled flight.
Carter's attorney says the fake bomb threat was a "foolish act."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dozens of people came out to Burnet Woods Park on Thursday to celebrate the life of Sam DuBose, who was shot to death during a traffic stop by a University of Cincinnati Police Officer in 2015.Full Story >
Dozens of people came out to Burnet Woods Park on Thursday to celebrate the life of Sam DuBose, who was shot to death during a traffic stop by a University of Cincinnati Police Officer in 2015.Full Story >
Colerain police have made an arrest in the murder of an 8-month-old child.Full Story >
Colerain police have made an arrest in the murder of an 8-month-old child.Full Story >
The car collection, worth about $5 million, was being stored in Norwood.Full Story >
The car collection, worth about $5 million, was being stored in Norwood.Full Story >
Officials are working to recover the body of a man in Mill Creek.Full Story >
Officials are working to recover the body of a man in Mill Creek.Full Story >
For the second time this year the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at the UDF in Stonelick Township.Full Story >
For the second time this year the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at the UDF in Stonelick Township.Full Story >