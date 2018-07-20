Kentucky's jobless rate rises slightly in June

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say the state's unemployment rate increased slightly in June.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.2 percent.

The preliminary statewide figure is up slightly from the 4.1 percent rate reported for May.

Officials say the June rate was down from the 5.1 percent unemployment rate in June 2017.

One official, Mike Clark, says the increase in the June 2018 jobless rate is the result of more people entering the workforce and looking for work rather than a decline in the number of people employed. Clark is associate director of the University of Kentucky's Center for Business and Economic Research.

Clark says Kentucky's unemployment rate fell to a low of 4 percent in March and April but has inched up since then.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.