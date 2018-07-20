Tips to keep your kids safe at the pool

FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating reports of a person who exposed himself, forced women inside their vehicles at gunpoint, and performed sexual acts.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating reports of a person who exposed himself, forced women inside their vehicles at gunpoint, and performed sexual acts.Full Story >
Most of us probably have an old smartphone in a drawer somewhere. If paired with the right app, that old phone could become a useful new device in your house.Full Story >
Most of us probably have an old smartphone in a drawer somewhere. If paired with the right app, that old phone could become a useful new device in your house.Full Story >
One of the newest Cincinnati Bengals is embracing the backdrop of his new city, recently proposing near the Roebling Bridge.Full Story >
One of the newest Cincinnati Bengals is embracing the backdrop of his new city, recently proposing near the Roebling Bridge.Full Story >
A local man is without a car after a driver crashed into it while it was parked in the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue.Full Story >
A local man is without a car after a driver crashed into it while it was parked in the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue.Full Story >