Suspect confesses in killing of Olympic figure skater

FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
What can you learn from cancer genetic testing?Full Story >
What can you learn from cancer genetic testing?Full Story >
A search is underway right now in northern Kentucky for a possible missing plane and pilot.Full Story >
A search is underway right now in northern Kentucky for a possible missing plane and pilot.Full Story >
A man confessed to killing an 8-month-old baby by throwing him against a wall and into a crib, causing the fatal head injury, court records show.Full Story >
A man confessed to killing an 8-month-old baby by throwing him against a wall and into a crib, causing the fatal head injury, court records show.Full Story >
Ohio Gov. John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.Full Story >
Ohio Gov. John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.Full Story >
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionFull Story >
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionFull Story >
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverFull Story >
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverFull Story >
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingFull Story >
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingFull Story >
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeFull Story >
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityFull Story >
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityFull Story >
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneFull Story >
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneFull Story >
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleFull Story >
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleFull Story >
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyFull Story >
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyFull Story >
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.Full Story >
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.Full Story >